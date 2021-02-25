Multiple agencies respond to ‘aircraft incident’ at Tyndall Air Force Base

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base has confirmed an incident involving an aircraft that happened on the base Thursday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the base to assist after the incident. Witnesses reported that the agencies responded to the flightline side of the base. In a three-sentence news release, Tyndall officials confirmed that something happened but declined to release very many details.

“At approximately 11:25 a.m. an aircraft incident occurred on base,” officials wrote. “The incident is currently under investigation. Additional details will be provided as soon as they become available.”