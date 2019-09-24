Multiple agencies extinguish mobile home fire

MOSSY HEAD, Fla (WMBB) — Four agencies took under an hour to put out a fire at a mobile home Tuesday afternoon.

The fire took place on Shorey Drive. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says a neighbor reported the fire and said the flames were quickly spreading into the words behind the house, threatening other nearby structures.

No one was home at the time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Walton County Fire Rescue, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department and Florida Forest Service helped contain the flames.