Multi-agency investigation ongoing after raid in Hawk’s Landing

PANAMA CITY, Fla.– Authorities raided a house in Hawk’s Landing earlier today. Officers filled several vehicles full with evidence from the property.

The Panama City Beach Police Department stated the investigation is ongoing at this time, and it is multi-jurisdictional with various agencies involved, including the Drug Enforcement Agency. The department declined to release any more information at this time.



Officers were seen at the house around 11 a.m., Wednesday, removing bags, boxes and containers of items from inside of the house. K-9 units and other investigators were also on the property collecting evidence.



