Mr. Trash, The Funky Mermaid host “Fill the Dumpster”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City organization is trying to help 5,000 kids this holiday season.

Through a partnership with Mr. Trash, The Funky Mermaid set up the “Fill the Dumpster” event where community members could drop off toys that will go to Bay County kids. So far, they’ve helped about 2,000.

“The donations weren’t coming in as fast as they were last year, so we had to make some decisions quick. So i was thinking what can we do? Fill the dumpsters. That’s what I do, that’s my job, so that’s how that got started,” Leeann Stokes with Mr. Trash said.

Fill the Dumpster was a 10 hour event.

