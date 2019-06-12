Mowrey Elevator Company Re-opens in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. -- There are signs of progress in Jackson County with another business trying to get back to normal.



The Mowrey elevator company in Marianna employs roughly 80 locals, making it a huge economic driver in the area. As of Tuesday, the original building is officially back up and running almost 8 months after the storm to the date.

The building is located off of Lafayette Street in Marianna and has been in the area for over 20 years.

However, Hurricane Michael severely damaged it which lead employees and staff to convert to makeshift operations.

"We had to relocate all of our office staff into another location, a classroom we have... to continue our work," said Owner/Chairman Mowrey Elevator company, Timothy Mowrey.

Timothy Mowrey is the owner of the elevator company and oversees all 13 of their locations that stretch across the southeast.

Getting the Jackson County building back up and running was extra important since it handles a majority of business and sales in the south.

"All of our sales for North Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, come out of this office so very important to get us back up in operation," he said.

Mowrey's son is the vice president of the company oversees operations in South Florida. He said this storm has changed the way they view hurricanes altogether.

"There are a lot of things that we have decided if we ever have a situation like that in the future, we're going to prepare a little more," said Mowrey Elevator Vice President, Timothy Mowrey Jr.

Post-storm, some residents across the Panhandle lost their jobs because their place of work was destroyed...but Mowrey said in any event, including natural disasters, their staff comes first.

"We will do what we have to do to make sure our employees and our staff stay employed," said Mowrey Jr.

The company all together has been in business for 45 years and they're glad to call Jackson County home.

