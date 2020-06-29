Movie theatre coming in Panama City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A plan to rebuild a popular Panama City movie theater destroyed by Hurricane Michael has been in the works for some time now.

After being delayed due to COVID-19, things are finally moving along.

The Regency Theatre on 23rd Street was demolished late last year and now the base has been laid for the new building.

The new theater will feature 11 screens, immersive technology and a coffee bar.

Construction staff at the site say it will take around four months to get the base building structure complete.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Former Springfield Officer charged with an additional felony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Springfield Officer charged with an additional felony"

Southport fire mostly contained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Southport fire mostly contained"

Musician makes donation to deputies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musician makes donation to deputies"

Musician donates E-bikes to Bay County Sheriff’s Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musician donates E-bikes to Bay County Sheriff’s Office"

House Democrats push to expand Affordable Care Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Democrats push to expand Affordable Care Act"
More Local News