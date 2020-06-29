Movie theatre coming in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A plan to rebuild a popular Panama City movie theater destroyed by Hurricane Michael has been in the works for some time now.

After being delayed due to COVID-19, things are finally moving along.

The Regency Theatre on 23rd Street was demolished late last year and now the base has been laid for the new building.

The new theater will feature 11 screens, immersive technology and a coffee bar.

Construction staff at the site say it will take around four months to get the base building structure complete.