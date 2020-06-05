Movie theaters re-open following the pandemic

BAY COUNTY, (Fla) — Movie screens have been dark and seats have been empty for months due to the pandemic.

As Florida moves into phase two of reopening the screens will be bright once again.

Dan Rowe the Executive Director of the Bay Country Tourism Development Council is excited for tourist activities to be reopening. However, his main priority is keeping all the people safe.

“I’m glad that they’re opening up because movie theaters are a wonderful way to spend an afternoon when you’re on vacation,” said Rowe

Throughout the past few months local movie theaters like the Grand have been organizing curbside pickups of popcorn and candy to help business stay afloat.

“It affected us a lot,” said James Taylor, the assistant manager at PC Cinemas. “We didn’t really want to close at all but we had to.”

Finally after a long pause — movie goers can now return to the silver screen.

Taylor has worked at pc cinemas since they opened and is eager to have customers walking through the halls again.

He says they have sanitized every surface in the theater to prepare for the opening and employees will wear masks and gloves at all times.

“We are going to have selected seating just in case to keep everyone apart,” said Taylor. “We have these nice x’s to keep everyone six feet apart and social distance properly.”

PC Cinemas will be playing four movies at its grand opening on Friday Night.