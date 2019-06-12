News

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 03:59 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 03:59 PM EDT

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a serious collision between a car and a motorcyclist on Panama City Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers tell us the crash happened at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of Wisteria Lane and Back Beach Road.

Details about the incident have not yet been released.

FHP is still investigating.

