Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a serious collision between a car and a motorcyclist on Panama City Beach.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers tell us the crash happened at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of Wisteria Lane and Back Beach Road.
Details about the incident have not yet been released.
FHP is still investigating.
