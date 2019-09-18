Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal wreck between a motorcycle and pick up truck in Jackson County that occurred Tuesday night around 7 p.m.

Glynn Dunham, Jr., 54, of Sneads, Florida, was killed when a Chevy Colorado driven by Christopher Dudley, 30, of Sneads, Florida turned on to U.S. Highway 90 in front of him.

The police report said Dunham attempted to lay his Harley Davidson motorcycle on it’s left side to avoid a collision with the pick up truck, but the motorcycle overturned onto the right side, throwing him from bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sneads Police Department, Chattahoochee Police Department, Jackson County Fire Rescue and Sneads Volunteer Fire Department all responded to assist Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, who are continuing to investigate this crash.