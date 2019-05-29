Motorcycle wreck stalls traffic on Highway 98 near Hathaway Bridge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A motorcycle wreck on Highway 98 near the Hathaway Bridge stalled traffic heading into Panama City and sent one person to the hospital, according to officials on scene.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday and involved the motorcyclist and another vehicle. First responders are still on scene in the area as of 4 p.m. and traffic is expected to resume soon.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital and their condition is currently unknown.