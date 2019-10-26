Motorcycle crash on Alf Coleman Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened around 8:15 this evening on Alf Coleman Road.



Troopers say a silver Honda was headed south on Alf Coleman Road attempting to turn into the Stone Harbor Apartment complex.



As the car turned, it cut in front of a motorcycle going north.



The motorcycle then clipped the rear end of the passenger side of car.



Bay County Fire Rescue, the Panama City Beach Police Department, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident.



No one in the car was injured.



The female passenger of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.



Police officers did close down a portion of Alf Coleman Road as they direct drivers away from the crash.