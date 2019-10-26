Breaking News
New video shows Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, man moments before kidnapping

Motorcycle crash on Alf Coleman Road

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened around 8:15 this evening on Alf Coleman Road.

Troopers say a silver Honda was headed south on Alf Coleman Road attempting to turn into the Stone Harbor Apartment complex.

As the car turned, it cut in front of a motorcycle going north.

The motorcycle then clipped the rear end of the passenger side of car.

Bay County Fire Rescue, the Panama City Beach Police Department, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident.

No one in the car was injured.

The female passenger of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police officers did close down a portion of Alf Coleman Road as they direct drivers away from the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Unspoken: Update on School's Mental Health Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unspoken: Update on School's Mental Health Plan"

Local elementary students become 'honorary city officials'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local elementary students become 'honorary city officials'"

BBBS holds hibachi fundraiser event

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBBS holds hibachi fundraiser event"

Bay Town Trolley route 7 to change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Town Trolley route 7 to change"

Free legal clinic for Hurricane Michael victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free legal clinic for Hurricane Michael victims"

FDOH wraps up health surveys

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDOH wraps up health surveys"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.