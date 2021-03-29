Motorcycle accident sends one man to the hospital

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a two vehicle collision around 8 pm Monday evening. A motorcycle and car collided near the intersection of 23rd Street and Highway 231.

At the scene, a motorcycle was mangled near the entrance of the Chevron gas station and a silver SUV nearby. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital. His injuries are unknown.
The driver and passengers of the vehicle were being questioned by police. Crime scene technicians were on scene. The roadway has since been cleared.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Family and friends mourning the loss of 14-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run

Motorcycle accident sends one man to the hospital

Eagle Scout receives state recognition

Prosecutors cry conflict after Finch pays $344,000 in Anderson legal fees

Engineers map TAFB "Digital Twin"

IRS identity check: Why more tax payers' refunds are on hold

More Local News

Don't Miss