Motorcycle accident sends one man to the hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a two vehicle collision around 8 pm Monday evening. A motorcycle and car collided near the intersection of 23rd Street and Highway 231.

At the scene, a motorcycle was mangled near the entrance of the Chevron gas station and a silver SUV nearby. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital. His injuries are unknown.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle were being questioned by police. Crime scene technicians were on scene. The roadway has since been cleared.