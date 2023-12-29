Local News
- Fox News urges tourists to change travel plans, calls Panama City Beach deadliest in America
- Great white shark visits Bay County man eight miles off coast
- Pizza delivery driver choked out after road rage incident
- Missing mariners found safe by U.S. Coast Guard
- MMA fighter charged with manslaughter after Panama City Beach barfight
6. Panama City Beach’s city manager may soon be able to declare a state of emergency
7. Shell Island Mercantile capsized
8. Gov. DeSantis announces $5 million for voluntary home buyout program in Panama City
9. HCSO says Alabama football player had drugs, weapon and cash in car
10. Florida Department of Transportation must purchase over 100 parcels for Highways 98 and 231 project
News 13 viewers and mypanhandle.com readers focused on crime news, severe weather, and drownings this year. The tragic drownings on Panama City Beach became international news and a Fox News story that suggested tourists go elsewhere grabbed attention.
In local politics, new powers to Panama City Beach’s city manager, a home buyout program, and transportation all warranted attention.
Florida News
- Sex offender camp growing in Florida woods; public apparently not warned
- When will Florida see its first freeze of the season?
- Map: These Florida counties are home to the most excessive drinkers, study finds
- WATCH: Dump truck spins out of control during I-75 road rage incident
- Massive 11-foot great white shark pings off Florida coast ahead of spring break season
- Behemoth gator spotted on Florida golf course
- Florida Senate proposes new bill to remove no-fault insurance system
- Human remains found near missing Florida Lyft driver’s last known location: report
- Former Super Bowl champion arrested in Florida
- Florida man dies from brain-eating amoeba after rinsing sinuses with tap water: report
State news once again offered insights into the infamous “Florida man” and the Sunshine State continued to show off its unique blend of wildlife, traffic troubles, and weather weirdness.
National News
- Walmart adding sensory-friendly hours across US
- Trailer park urges residents not to talk about 13-foot cat-eating python
- Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
- Have a $2 bill? It could be worth thousands
- No graduation: 8th graders turned away from ceremony; parents furious
- $361 million Mega Millions jackpot won by single ticketholder
- Can a Mega Millions jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
- Walmart removes T-shirt from sale after shoppers notice vulgar acronym
- Sam’s Club announces new clubs, enhancements due to ‘record growth’
- Five Florida restaurants make best burger list
National news focused on the bigger scope of moving towards change, big wins, and tackling issues across the U.S.
We look forward to sharing with our audience what’s to come nationally as we head into the New Year.