Local News

6. Panama City Beach’s city manager may soon be able to declare a state of emergency

7. Shell Island Mercantile capsized

8. Gov. DeSantis announces $5 million for voluntary home buyout program in Panama City

9. HCSO says Alabama football player had drugs, weapon and cash in car

10. Florida Department of Transportation must purchase over 100 parcels for Highways 98 and 231 project

News 13 viewers and mypanhandle.com readers focused on crime news, severe weather, and drownings this year. The tragic drownings on Panama City Beach became international news and a Fox News story that suggested tourists go elsewhere grabbed attention.

In local politics, new powers to Panama City Beach’s city manager, a home buyout program, and transportation all warranted attention.

Florida News

State news once again offered insights into the infamous “Florida man” and the Sunshine State continued to show off its unique blend of wildlife, traffic troubles, and weather weirdness.

National News

National news focused on the bigger scope of moving towards change, big wins, and tackling issues across the U.S.

We look forward to sharing with our audience what’s to come nationally as we head into the New Year.