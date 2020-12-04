Most panhandle hospitals unsure of when they’ll receive COVID-19 vaccine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The COVID-19 vaccine is a huge topic on the minds of both Floridians and health care workers. On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his vaccine distribution plan. DeSantis said health care workers are among his top priorities as they have close contact with the public. This announcement leaves many to wonder where panhandle hospitals stand in terms of receiving the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Ascension Sacred Heart told News 13 they have not received any word as to when their frontline workers will get the vaccine. They released the following statement.

“In anticipation that hospitals will have access to one or more COVID-19 vaccines, Ascension Sacred Heart has formed an internal task force that is preparing plans for storage and distribution of a vaccine, consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our national system.”

Likewise, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is also unable to say when they’ll receive the vaccine.

“We remain in close contact with state and federal officials as they continue to finalize logistics to safely distribute the vaccines. As plans are solidified and validated internally, we will share those definitive details,” said a representative for Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

Amy Milton with Jackson Hospital in Marianna says their hospital has been given no definite timeframe on when they can expect to receive the vaccine for their frontline workers.