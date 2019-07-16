Mossy Pond Volunteer Fire Department still without firehouse

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mossy Pond Volunteer Fire Department is still facing difficulties following Hurricane Michael, including not having a firehouse.

“The insurance company has deemed [the building] a total loss,” Fire Chief Anthony Mazzarese said.

Without a fire house, volunteers have been parking the engines in their own driveways. The vacant firehouse has also attracted thieves.

The department’s main concern is communication.

“Our radios are hit and miss. Sometimes they work and sometimes they’re clear and most of the time we can’t hear one another when we’re ten feet away,” Alicia Rhodes, volunteer firefighter, said.

The fire department’s communication tower was damaged during Michael, and they still struggle to correspond with each other.

“We’ve had where on a call that doesn’t need more than three people, we have six people show up. So then we have three, four, five, six trucks there when there’s not room for that. So we’re wasting our resources,” Rhodes said.

The department fears their current situation will eventually turn into an even larger public safety issue.

“Because of the lack of communication and the lack of central location, somebody, something is gonna happen that could’ve been avoided if we had a functioning firehouse,” Rhodes said.

For now, the fire department says they will continue to attend county commission meetings and apply for grants. They are asking the community to simply keep up their patience and generosity.

