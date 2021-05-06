Mosley students held a forum for Lynn Haven candidates before the run-off election

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — Students tried their hand at politics in Lynn Haven Thursday, they hosted a forum for candidates before the run-off election.

The political forum at Mosley High brought together candidates for Lynn Haven City Commission Seat 4, Judy Tinder, and Brian Dick. As well as Jesse Nelson and Ellyne Fields, both running for Mayor.

But the only candidate for Commissioner Seat 3 on the stage, was George H. Hines Jr.

“Former city officials are facing legal consequences for mishandling city contracts for their ongoing investigations of corruption in government bodies,” said one Student Government student. “What steps do you support to ensure more transparency and accountability.”

Students from all grade levels asked those running how they would better involve their community, keep schools cleaner, and of course, how they would be transparent.

“So I think we as the commissioner, as the mayor, should have a little more scrutiny in keeping up what’s actually happening is our fault or the fault of the previous commission,” said Nelson.

Running for Mayor, Nelson said officials need to have a more watchful eye. Whereas Ellyne Fields said she would direct her focus to city departments and their employees.

“One source that would probably direct us on how we went wrong, it is all the different departments and not just their managers and supervisors but the employees themselves,” said Fields.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of this, people that enjoy their job, and enjoy going to work present a whole different picture,” said Tinder.

Tinder who is running for City Commission Seat 4 said she does not want to lose key city employees because they might feel their ethics are compromised at the job. Whereas Brian Dick, also running for seat 4 said public workshops are a must.

“Because it does bring the public to the commission and it opens up the dialog and will continue or it starts building transparency,” said Dick.

As for Lynn Haven Commission Seat 3 candidate, Hines said residents should not have to take candidates’ word for it, it means more to show they can be transparent.

“If we get elected, you are still going to have doubt in your mind if we have ethics or not,” Hines said. “The only way we can relieve that doubt is to show you that we have ethics.”

Residents can vote in the run-off election on May 18, but early voting starts next week. You can visit the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office website to answer any questions about where to vote.