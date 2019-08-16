Mosley seniors decorate parking spaces

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley High School seniors have added some extra color to their school year.

For the first time, they were allowed to paint their parking spaces.

Jacob Pickle, Student Government Association (SGA) president, joined class president Olivia Walker last school year to get the idea approved, even bringing a PowerPoint to principal Brian Bullock to explain the idea.

“It was the first senior event that we had … we had probably 40 students paint their parking spots,” Pickle said. “It’s just been really exciting seeing what everyone’s done.”

Senior Jacob Pickle’s parking spot

He thinks the parking spaces will allow his fellow students to take ownership in their school. His parking space features an image of The White House, a pickle for his last name, an Alabama A and a soccer ball.

“Just being able to drive up into school seeing something that you love within your parking spot, it just gets you excited to go to school and you’re just in a better mood for the day and it just builds school spirit as a whole,” Pickle said.

Mosley senior Olivia Walker’s parking space

Walker designed her parking space like a Spotify screenshot with graduation caps as the album cover.

“I thought it would be a cute idea [to make] the start time the first day of school and the end time the last day of school,” Walker said. “I just love music and I’m always listening to music.”

Pickle says one girl spent 10 hours painting the Mona Lisa in her parking spot.

Walker and Pickle hope the tradition continues with future classes.