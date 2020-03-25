Mosley High School student dies in pedestrian crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old Panama City teen has passed away from his injuries after being hit by a car this week.

The crash happened around 3:30 Monday morning on North Star Avenue near Stewart Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a Bonifay man was driving a Chevy Suburban when he noticed the teen crossing the road and tried to move out of way before hitting him.

Zane Norris was a member of the Mosley High School Band and a Mosley Band Facebook page post Tuesday night says he was in the tenth grade.

They say he was an organ donor and his family wanted everyone to know he will now be saving eight other lives and indirectly helping even more.