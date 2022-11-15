LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB) – Mosley High School Senior Xander Goodwin received acceptance letters from two culinary schools to further his education in fine art.

Goodwin was accepted into the Culinary Institute of America in New York and Johnson and Wells University in Rhode Island.

“It felt really good, just because I like to be able to explore,” said Goodwin. “I’ve always wanted to live in a bigger city. I think there are more opportunities to live in a place like that.”

Mosley Culinary Teacher Robert Downs is retiring after this year. Downs said Goodwin is just one of a number of Mosley students who have made names for themselves in the culinary world.

“This is why teachers teach. Oh, we love it when people listen and when they actually apply themselves,” said Downs. “We see the success stories it’s been a wonderful experience over here.”

Goodwin and his friend, Stephanie Hall, said if you are looking to get into culinary, start with the basics. First, learn how to chop or slice food. Hall suggested starting with learning how to cut an onion as an easy way to learn.

Goodwin said he found his love for cooking by helping his grandmother in their bakery.

“I got to spend a lot of time with my grandparents, and my grandma worked in a bakery as I grew up,” said Goodwin. “So, I was always around her helping her cook. I was that annoying little kid in the kitchen who always had to be a part of something.”

Goodwin said over the years, some of the top culinary performing professionals studied at the Culinary Institute of America and Johnson and Wells University.

Goodwin said he is most looking forward to expanding his knowledge and his skill set.

The Mosley High School Culinary Class caters to a number of local events like weddings, the Death by Chocolate event, and even the state attorney’s office Christmas party.