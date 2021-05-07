Mosley High graduating seniors inspire younger students

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–In Lynn Haven, high school graduates put on their caps and gowns today.

Mosley High School students walked the halls of Lynn Haven Elementary School in an effort to inspire the younger children. Their goal is to encourage them to do well in school in hopes that one day they too will get to celebrate their graduation one day.

The elementary students held signs and congratulated the seniors for their accomplishments.

“They are so sweet and I love them and I love all of the faculty and staff here because they’ve treated me really nice and even when I went to school here they were amazing,” said Rachel Sloane, a Mosley High School graduating senior.

The Mosley students walked all the way throughout the school, visiting each grade.