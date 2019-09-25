Mosley football coach Jeremy Brown suspended for one game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley’s head football coach Jeremy Brown has been suspended for one game by Principal Brian Bullock after allowing a volunteer with criminal charges to coach, according to a letter sent home to Mosley parents.

Bullock wrote he already determined that the volunteer coach did not meet the “standards” of the school, but Brown kept the coach on the staff which led to the suspension.

Bullock said he didn’t know Brown added this volunteer to coach in spite of his directive until recently when the volunteer coach was arrested on drug-related charges.

Here is the full letter sent out from Principal Bullock:

It’s unknown at this time who will coach the Dolphins football team on Friday night against Fort Walton Beach.