Mosley cheer squad surprises coach with a parade and performance

LYNN HAVEN, FLA. (WMBB) With all the social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, students and teachers are separated as they work from home.

It’s been especially hard on athletes who can’t practice with their teams or coaches. So the Mosley High School Cheer team found a way to surprise their head coach with a favorite routine.

Wednesday, the Mosley Cheerleaders drove in their individual cars to the home of Coach Kristen Samples. They called to tell her to come outside for a surprise.

The girls turned up the music and performed one of Coach Kristen’s favorite routines, Friday Night Lights.

The teens, dressed in uniform, said they just wanted to bring her a little bit of cheer during the quarantine.

Coach Kristen said she had no idea what they were up to, and appreciated their heartwarming gesture. “It made my day”, Samples said.