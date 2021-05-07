Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Coronavirus Pandemic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Crime
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Celebration of Life raises money for local ministry serving struggling community members
Video
Top Stories
Local woman reflects on Mussett Bayou fire one year later
Video
Morning Forecast: May 7, 2021
Video
Local “We Build the Wall” president faces new federal indictment
Video
Bay County Transportation Planning Organization holds public workshop
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders in Florida
Video
Top Stories
Florida lawmakers pass vaccine ‘passport’ ban
Vaccine demand slowing as milestones reached
Video
Local doctor: severe side effects rare from COVID-19 vaccine
Video
‘Grim Reaper’ lawyer seeks to scuttle disciplinary case
Watch Now
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Cold Case Files
13NOW Archives
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Homeschool Help
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: May 7, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Panama City Weather Forecast 5-6-21
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: May 6, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 5, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 4, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 3, 2021
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
All Sports
Local Sports
Scholar Athlete
Friday Night Fever
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympic head says Bach visit to Japan could be ‘tough’
Top Stories
Wild thangs: Double-A team draws 13 walks in an inning
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Pujols seeks new home, Arenado vs Rockies
Rays score 7 runs in 8th to complete 4-game sweep of Angels
Clippers rout Lakers 118-94, move into No. 3 spot in West
North Bay Haven softball advances to regional semifinals after win over Santa Fe
Video
Features
Golf Card 2021
Community Calendar
NFL Draft
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Morning Forecast: May 7, 2021
News
Posted:
May 7, 2021 / 06:57 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2021 / 06:57 AM CDT
Here’s your morning forecast for May 7, 2021.
Morning Forecast: May 7, 2021
Video
Panama City Weather Forecast 5-6-21
Video
Morning Forecast: May 6, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 5, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 4, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 3, 2021
Video
More Weather
Latest Local News Video
Art Auction raises money for The Ark
Video
Santa Rosa Beach woman reflects on Mussett Bayou fire
Video
News 13 This Morning wrestling for cancer
Video
Biden delivers infrastructure message during trip to Louisiana
Video
Local "We Build the Wall" president faces new federal indictment
Video
PCPD officer gets surprise promotion
Video
More Local News
Download the Storm Tracker 13 App
Don't Miss
Disneyland’s Snow White ride under fire over Prince Charming’s ‘non-consensual’ kiss
Video
Josh Duggar released from jail after being charged with possessing child porn
Video
FAA proposes fining unruly passenger $32,750 for allegedly refusing to wear mask, hurting flight attendants
Twitter suspends ‘From the desk of Donald J. Trump’ account
Wanted: Professional nappers for a gig paying $1,500
‘Do not click on any links’: Postal Service warns of fake texts, emails about deliveries, packages
Video
It’s happened again, people in southwest U.S. report strange lights in the sky
Video