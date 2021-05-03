Morning Forecast: May 3, 2021

News
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s your morning forecast for May 3, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather

Latest Local News Video

Share the road campaign

Springfield candlelight vigil

Sea Turtle nesting season has begun for South Walton and officials say they are ready

Weather Forecast 5-2-2021

One injured in Walton County Crash

The big event

More Local News

Download the Storm Tracker 13 App

Don't Miss