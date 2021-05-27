Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Coronavirus Pandemic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Crime
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: May 27, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Tampa man faces second set of charges for connection to Bay County missing child case
Video
Man killed in car crash in Okaloosa County
Project to improve Bay Town Trolley system
Panama City Beach Police conduct internal investigation on an officer after viral social media video
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
CDC announces fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
Video
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders in Florida
Video
Florida lawmakers pass vaccine ‘passport’ ban
Watch Now
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Cold Case Files
13NOW Archives
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Homeschool Help
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: May 27, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: May 26, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane season begins as pandemic continues
Morning Forecast: May 25, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 24, 2021
Video
Weather Forecast 5-23-21
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Scholar Athlete
Friday Night Fever
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Real Madrid says Zidane stepping down as team’s coach
Top Stories
Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Double NY twinbill, Giants-Dodgers, Ohtani up
Mitchell nets 25, Jazz overcome Morant, Grizzlies 141-129
Ohio State pondered playing football without Big Ten in 2020
Mosley baseball team reacts to winning 5A State Championship
Video
Features
Community Calendar
NFL Draft
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Gulf Coast Jam Sweepstakes
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Morning Forecast: May 27, 2021
News
Posted:
May 27, 2021 / 07:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 27, 2021 / 07:00 AM CDT
Here’s your morning forecast for May 27, 2021.
Morning Forecast: May 27, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 26, 2021
Video
Hurricane season begins as pandemic continues
Morning Forecast: May 25, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 24, 2021
Video
Weather Forecast 5-23-21
Video
More Weather
Latest Local News Video
Tampa man facing charges in connection to missing person case
Video
Local members of the Florida Army National Guard participate in special training overseas
Video
Panama City Beach Police conduct internal investigation on an officer after viral social media video
Video
Panama City Commission swears in new and returning members
Video
Jackson County Sheriff's Office hosts awards ceremony for first responders and law enforcement officials
Video
Mosley baseball wins 5A State Championship
Video
More Local News
Download the Storm Tracker 13 App
Don't Miss
Popeyes offering new chicken sandwich in select markets
Police mistook ashes of man’s 2-year-old daughter for drugs, lawsuit claims
Texas woman fired after viral video shows her in zoo’s spider-monkey exhibit
Video
Florida high school criticized after it edits female yearbook photos to cover chests and shoulders
Video
How to watch Wednesday’s total lunar eclipse of ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’
Camera captures wild wolf pup’s first howl
Does the Ford F-150 Lightning live up to the hype?
Video