Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Coronavirus Pandemic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Crime
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Two in custody after carjacking, chase
Top Stories
Video shows 11-year-old Florida girl fighting off attempted kidnapper
Video
Haney Technical Center applications and registration opening soon
Video
Morning Forecast: May 19, 2021
Video
A new mayor is coming to the city of Lynn Haven
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
CDC announces fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
Video
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders in Florida
Video
Florida lawmakers pass vaccine ‘passport’ ban
Vaccine demand slowing as milestones reached
Video
Watch Now
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Cold Case Files
13NOW Archives
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Homeschool Help
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: May 19, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: May 18, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Weather Forecast 5-16-21
Video
Weather Forecast 5-15-21
Video
Morning Forecast: May 14, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 12, 2021
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Scholar Athlete
Friday Night Fever
NFL Draft
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: David Shaw on Pac-12, CFP and practice
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Ohtani pitches, Kluber vs Rangers, Sox-Twins
Top Stories
Turnbull twirls 5th no-hitter of MLB season, Tigers top M’s
Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull has no-hitter thru 8 vs Mariners
Mosley football finishing up first spring under new head coach
Video
Wewahitchka softball falls to Jay in 1A State Semifinals
Video
Features
Community Calendar
NFL Draft
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Morning Forecast: May 19, 2021
News
Posted:
May 19, 2021 / 06:58 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 19, 2021 / 06:58 AM CDT
Here’s your morning forecast for May 19, 2021.
Morning Forecast: May 19, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 18, 2021
Video
Weather Forecast 5-16-21
Video
Weather Forecast 5-15-21
Video
Morning Forecast: May 14, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 12, 2021
Video
More Weather
Latest Local News Video
Video shows 11-year-old Florida girl fight off attempted kidnapper; suspect in custody
Video
Haney Technical Center applications opening soon, along with registration
Video
Lynn Haven election results for Mayor
Video
A new life-saving device is helping both patients and EMS providers in South Walton
Video
Downtown Panama City is named an opportunity zone due to growing business
Video
Changes coming to parks in Springfield
Video
More Local News
Download the Storm Tracker 13 App
Don't Miss
Chick-fil-A to debut deliver-only service offering chicken wings alongside ‘classic’ menu items
Target to suspend in-store sale of sports, Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Report: Ellen DeGeneres to end her daytime talk show after 19 years
Video
Panama City MMA fighter gaining national attention from 360 knockout kick
Video
WATCH: Local MMA fighter performs incredible knockout kick in Beatdown at the Beach
Video
‘The heck!’ Tiger gets loose in Houston neighborhood
Disneyland’s Snow White ride under fire over Prince Charming’s ‘non-consensual’ kiss
Video