Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Coronavirus Pandemic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Crime
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Zach Wester Trial Day 5
Top Stories
Appreciating our law enforcement for all they do
Video
The first all girls staff will lead the ROTC program at Arnold High School
Video
Morning Forecast: May 14, 2021
Video
THP: Calhoun County man dies in Tennessee crash
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders in Florida
Video
Top Stories
Florida lawmakers pass vaccine ‘passport’ ban
Vaccine demand slowing as milestones reached
Video
Watch Now
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Cold Case Files
13NOW Archives
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Homeschool Help
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: May 14, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: May 12, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast 5-11-21
Video
Morning Forecast: May 10, 2021
Video
Panama City Forecast 5-9-21
Video
Weather Forecast 5-8-21
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Scholar Athlete
Friday Night Fever
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome
Top Stories
The Latest: IndyCar race in Toronto scrapped over virus
Top Stories
Back-up to star man: Iheanacho’s stunning rise at Leicester
Petition with 350,000 signatures wants Tokyo Games canceled
LEADING OFF: Yanks’ outbreak, Miley chases Vander Meer
WNBA returns, celebrating 25th anniversary season
Features
Community Calendar
NFL Draft
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Morning Forecast: May 14, 2021
News
Posted:
May 14, 2021 / 07:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2021 / 07:00 AM CDT
Here’s your morning forecast for May 14, 2021.
Morning Forecast: May 14, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 12, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast 5-11-21
Video
Morning Forecast: May 10, 2021
Video
Panama City Forecast 5-9-21
Video
Weather Forecast 5-8-21
Video
More Weather
Latest Local News Video
More than 300 universities across the U.S. requiring students to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Appreciating our law enforcement for all they do each day
Video
The first all girls staff will lead the ROTC program at Arnold High School
Video
Doctors Memorial gets new equipment
Video
Bay County is pushing to hire for entry-level positions
Video
Day four: FDLE discusses unlabeled items seized from Zachary Wester's patrol car
Video
More Local News
Download the Storm Tracker 13 App
Don't Miss
Report: Ellen DeGeneres to end her daytime talk show after 19 years
Video
Panama City MMA fighter gaining national attention from 360 knockout kick
Video
WATCH: Local MMA fighter performs incredible knockout kick in Beatdown at the Beach
Video
‘The heck!’ Tiger gets loose in Houston neighborhood
Disneyland’s Snow White ride under fire over Prince Charming’s ‘non-consensual’ kiss
Video
Josh Duggar released from jail after being charged with possessing child porn
Video
FAA proposes fining unruly passenger $32,750 for allegedly refusing to wear mask, hurting flight attendants