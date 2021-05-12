Morning Forecast: May 12, 2021

News
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s your morning forecast for May 12, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather

Latest Local News Video

PCB city council to address pop-up parties

Bay District Schools new mask policy met with both support and opposition

Bay District Schools new mask policy met with both support and opposition

An app in schools could lower 911 response times and save lives

Panama City Weather 5-11-2021

Testimony and body camera footage recap from day two of Wester's trial

More Local News

Download the Storm Tracker 13 App

Don't Miss