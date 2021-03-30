Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Florida News
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
News 13 This Morning
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Bay County Sheriff’s Office says goodbye to two longtime employees
Video
Top Stories
Dat Cajun Place to host Grand Opening party at new location
Video
Top Stories
WHO team: More studies needed of coronavirus origin
Video
Morning Forecast: March 30, 2021
Video
Family and friends mourning the loss of 14-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run
Video
Motorcycle accident sends one man to the hospital
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Starting March 29 those who are 40+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Florida
Video
Top Stories
Florida to start vaccinating adults 40 and older Monday, 18+ next month, DeSantis says
State rescinds nursing home visitation orders
PanCare offering single dose vaccine today
Miami partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer’, police chief says
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: March 30, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: March 29, 2021
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Central Alabama left damaged following severe storms
Video
At least 5 killed across South as series of tornadoes strike Alabama, Georgia
Video
Morning Forecast: March 26, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: March 25, 2021
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Dapper Labs, creators of NBA Top Shot, get $305M in funding
Top Stories
Raised fists, kneeling during anthem OK at US Olympic trials
Top Stories
Elliott honors Kulwicki with 1992 championship paint scheme
PGA golfer Chase Seiffert talks about Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin
Video
Professional bass fisherman from Panama City on cover of Bassmaster Magazine
Video
Baylor beats Arkansas 81-72 for first Final Four in 71 years
Features
Golf Card 2021
Community Calendar
Easter in the Panhandle
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Wheels N Water Tickets
Weather Pic of the Day
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Home for the Holidays
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Morning Forecast: March 30, 2021
News
Posted:
Mar 30, 2021 / 07:05 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 30, 2021 / 07:05 AM CDT
Here’s your morning forecast for March 30, 2021.
Latest Local News Video
BCSO says goodbye to two longtime employees
Video
Third stimulus checks: $1400 payments already being processed
Video
DCP Grand Opening Party
Video
WHO experts speak as report released on COVID-19 origins
Video
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
Video
Family and friends mourning the loss of 14-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
Rapper Lil Nas X’s Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ spark outrage — yes, they contain 1 drop of human blood
‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled from shelves for ‘passive racism’
Massive cargo ship still stuck sideways blocking Suez Canal
Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin, Musk says
Colorado baker once sued over wedding cake for gay couple now sued over gender transition cake
WATCH: Don’t celebrate too early; local reporter’s basketball shot goes viral
Video
Viral video shows older brother teaching younger brother how to calm down – and it works