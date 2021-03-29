Morning Forecast: March 29, 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) -- The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to two longtime employees on Monday, Becky Johns in the Records Department and Lt. Koren Daniels in Criminal Investigations.

Johns worked for BCSO for 35 years, under the direction of six different sheriffs. Four of those six, Tommy Ford, Bill Lewis, Guy Tunnell and Frank McKeithen, all attended a retirement ceremony for Johns and Daniels on Monday at BCSO; they said it’s a very special, but sad occasion.