Morning Forecast: April 27, 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) --- On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $19.6 million in grant awards to 31 small shipyards in 15 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program, which includes Eastern Shipbuilding.

Eastern Shipbuilding will receive $522,318 through the grant. These funds will support the purchase of several pieces of equipment that will improve the efficiency of ship construction and repair activities at the facility.