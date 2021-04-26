Morning Forecast: April 26, 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)-- Grab your hats! VBA designs and Club 360 are coming together to allow locals the opportunity to take part in the fun and fanfare of the 145th Kentucky Derby, all while giving back to a good cause.

This fun afternoon event will include everything you’d expect from the Kentucky Derby including Mint Juleps, bourbon, a best derby dish contest, several Derby Dice races, a silent auction and the live televised viewing of the famous “Run for the Roses” Kentucky Derby Race.