Morning Forecast: April 20, 2021

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — April 20th marks the last day for Bay County voters to cast their ballots for the municipal election. Voters must go to the site they are assigned to on their sample ballot, unlike in early voting when they had the luxury to choose between seven sites.

This is the first time voters must head to their assigned polling place in about two and half years. An executive order put into place after Hurricane Michael, which was then extended during the pandemic, allowed for what they called "super voting sites." These sites allowed anyone to vote at any site. That order has since expired.