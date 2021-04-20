Morning Forecast: April 20, 2021

News
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s your morning forecast for April 20, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather

Latest Local News Video

Election Day in Bay County kicks off

Bay County receives $2.69 million grant for Williams Bayou Pump Station

Panama City Planning Board approves Suzuki’s development order for Robinson Bayou

Head-on collision leaves one woman dead, another person critically injured

Seaside will start to charge for parking to limit traffic

Bay Co. Commission to vote on local preference repeal

More Local News

Download the Storm Tracker 13 App

Don't Miss