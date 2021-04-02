Morning Forecast: April 2, 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) -- Almost two and a half years after Hurricane Michael destroyed homes and devastated the community, a local woman is back in her own home, finally rebuilt after the storm.

Panama City resident Lynette Griggs was welcomed back into her home on Thursday, after it was restored by community groups SBP, Hope Panhandle and others. 904 days ago, Griggs was in Biloxi seeking shelter from the hurricane, when she learned her long-time home had been destroyed by a large pine tree that had fallen on it, also ruining many things inside.