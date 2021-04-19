Morning Forecast: April 19, 2021

News
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s your morning forecast for April 19, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather

Latest Local News Video

Chipley community celebrates the life of a man who died in an ATV accident with a fundraiser for his son

safety officials warn against human chain as a method to save swimmers

Lynn Haven Baptist Church reopens after Hurricane Michael

Weekend Weather 4-18-2021

Lifeguard towers damaged following storms in Walton County

Springfield fire leaves one man dead

More Local News

Download the Storm Tracker 13 App

Don't Miss