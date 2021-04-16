Morning Forecast: April 16, 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)--It was an exciting day for Bay District Schools as they finally held their "Cereal Run" for "Julio's Cereal Challenge". A culmination of the last few weeks spent collecting 15,000 cereal boxes. The district collected the boxes to honor a Chartwells employee who passed away in February. Julio Narvaez was the Chartwells District Manager who provided meals to students over the last few years

"Julio's amazing. I was talking with staff today and we know he's smiling about this because he just loved taking care of children and being a part of the community," said Bill Husfelt, Superintendent for Bay District Schools.