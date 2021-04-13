Morning Forecast: April 13, 2021

News
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s your morning forecast for April 13, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Childhood Abuse Awareness Month

Childhood abuse prevention month

PC Center for the Arts gets new sign

Farmers Market reopens at Bay Co. Fairgrounds

Mill Bayou residents concerned over potential new complex

Residents are tired of traffic jams near pier park and city officials have a solution

More Local News

Download the Storm Tracker 13 App

Don't Miss