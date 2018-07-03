More that 100 New Laws Passed in Florida

PANAMA CITY Fla. - More than one hundred new Florida laws went into effect yesterday. Changes include how authorities handle safety in schools to new rules for opioid prescriptions.

One of the largest bills was brought to the state senate 48 hours before it was passed into law. It is the Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. Florida residents can expect to see heightened security within schools and more funding to mental health counselors. State Sen. George Gainer, R-Panama City explains that it also requires more communication between the schools and the sheriff's office, especially when it comes to bullying.

"When we have a person out there that's threatened to do something like this, or their behavior seems to- to be given to these violent acts. then they're gonna be dealt with long before they have an opportunity to shoot up a school."

The state of Florida is also changing their opioid prescription laws. Now doctors will be limited to how much they can prescribe and will be required to review a patient's history within the state database.

Changes have been made to marriage laws. Anyone under 18 will not be allowed to marry.

"Sex trafficking, you know florida's got a tremendous problem with that. they're marrying 12, 13, 14 year old girls and that's just not going to continue to happen in florida," said Sen. Gainer.

There are narrow exceptions for 17-year-olds whose guardians give consent and whose partners are no more than two years older.

The state has also expanded its veterans benefits. More professional licensing fees will be reduced or free to service members, veterans, and their spouses.

