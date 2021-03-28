More than 200 Bay District School employees received their COVID-19 vaccine from Winn-Dixie

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Winn-Dixie offered more than 215 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to school employees during two clinics on Saturday.

The one-dose vaccines were administered at Rutherford and J.R. Arnold High School as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

After receiving their J and J shot, Bay District Schools’ faculty and staff got their COVID-19 vaccination record card to take home with them along with a goodie bag from Winn-Dixie as a thank-you for their dedication to the area’s students.