WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some South Walton residents woke up Sunday morning to pieces of their roofs missing.

South Walton firefighters and Walton County Emergency Management arrived on scene in the Driftwood Estates area to find more than 20 homes damaged by the overnight storms.

Two of which sustained major roof damage, with the Red Cross providing assistance to one of the families who will have to relocate for the time being.

Crews spent about five hours helping residents tarp roofs, remove debris, and repair homes.

While it’s not quite severe weather season, Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg said it’s important to always remain on alert when storms come through.

“This just is kind of something that tells folks or reminds us that severe weather can strike at any time and we just need to make sure that we’re alert, that we have our methods of getting severe weather warnings and that we have a disaster supply kit and we need to be ready all year round,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg said the National Weather Service is sending a tornado assessment team to the affected area Monday morning to survey the damage.