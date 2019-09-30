More than $159 million coming to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday, Senator Marco Rubio’s office announced FEMA is reimbursing $159.8 million to Bay County for debris removal.
Hurricane Michael created more than 17 million cubic yards of debris in Bay County alone.
Senator Rubio released this statement in response to the announcement, “On October 10th, we mark the first anniversary of Hurricane Michael’s devastating landfall. As we approach this mournful anniversary, I am encouraged by FEMA’s continued dedication to assisting in Northwest Florida’s recovery, and I remain committed to working with federal agencies to ensure the Panhandle receives continued federal resources.”