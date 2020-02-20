More stores coming to Bay City Point Shopping Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction continues on a new shopping center in Panama City, and News 13 is learning more about what stores will fill Bay City Point.

Burlington officially announced Thursday they’ll be one of the tenants. Panama City officials saying Xfinity, Skechers, Ulta Beauty, Hobby Lobby and Five Below will join them. McDonald’s also has a development order for the property.

Panama City Commissioner Billy Rader says he’s excited for the jobs created by the stores.

“It’s going to also make the quality of life better in the city of Panama City. Our visitors will love coming there as well as our locals and it’s a win-win for everybody,” Rader said.

Since the Panama City Mall is currently closed, Rader says Bay City Point opens up a brand new door and provides an alternative to the mall. Skechers and Burlington are new stores to our area.

“You know it’s something that we have strived to do as a city commission is to grow [and] expand if you would the economic engine of Panama City, and this helps us do that,” Rader said.

So far, Five Below is the only store to announce an opening date- they’re set to open May 22.