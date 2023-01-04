BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners voted Wednesday morning to award a more than $12 million contract to local construction company Roberts and Roberts, Inc. for roadway improvements.

This is the fourth phase of Hurricane Michael roadway recovery projects. Nearly 18 miles will be resurfaced.

Areas include Resota Beach Road, Camp Flowers Road, and E Game Farm Road to name a few.

Commissioner Doug Moore said FEMA money coupled with the county’s half-cent surtax make these improvements possible.

“This is allowing us to get substantive work done for the community,” Moore said. “It’s things that they can see. You know when you’re riding over a smooth road versus a bumpy road. It’s just a great way to be able to respond and meet the needs and when these things are paved, they’ll have a 20-year useful life, 30-year useful life.”

County officials said this phase of repaving should take around a year to complete.

Click here to see all of the roads included in the project.