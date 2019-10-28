More reimbursements coming to the panhandle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA has approved more than 20 million dollars in reimbursement to multiple organizations for the cost of emergency protective measures after Hurricane Michael.

Palm Bay Education Group received $2,436,587 for reimbursement of temporary tarping and fencing, generators, site security and safety personnel and removal of water-damaged materials. This is ony half of what the total project cost, and the remaining amount will be awarded once all supporting documentation is reviewed.

Florida Department of Transportation was awarded $11,266,672, for the removal of immediate threats to public health and safety. This grant is the final of the $22 million clean up project, and reimburses FDOT’s purchase of bulk fuel and equipment for response and recovery efforts, following the October 2018 storm.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles received $10,743,530 to reimburse the department for response and recovery efforts statewide, such as assisting with regional evacuations, implementing traffic control measures, providing aviation assets, facilitating communications and securing the movement of hazardous materials during and after Hurricane Michael.

All grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.