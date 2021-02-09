More paid part-time beach ambassadors are on the way for South Walton

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — At the Walton County Commission regular meeting Tuesday, the Tourist Development Council asked for additional part-time Beach Ambassadors.

The goal of these ambassadors is to make sure people are utilizing the beaches properly.

The Tourist Development Director Jay Tusa said currently there are only six part-time employees, but there are hundreds of volunteer ambassadors.

They asked the county for additional funding so more part-time ambassadors can assist code compliance officers during the busier months.

“Add 10 additional part-time seasonal beach ambassadors at a cost of up to $125 thousand,” said Tusa. “That will give us coverage at all the regional beach accesses as well as the neighborhoods for peak seasons.”

“And so they will be available to help out on the beach, and we will know exactly when they are available and where they will be. So they will hopefully make the beach experience a lot better for all of our visitors,” said TDC Communications Director David Demarest.

Tusa said Memorial Day to Labor Day is the busier months, and having these extra positions available will allow each access to have its own ambassador.

They are already properly staffed for the shorter summer months.