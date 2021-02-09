More paid part-time beach ambassadors are on the way for South Walton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — At the Walton County Commission regular meeting Tuesday, the Tourist Development Council asked for additional part-time Beach Ambassadors.

The goal of these ambassadors is to make sure people are utilizing the beaches properly.

The Tourist Development Director Jay Tusa said currently there are only six part-time employees, but there are hundreds of volunteer ambassadors.

They asked the county for additional funding so more part-time ambassadors can assist code compliance officers during the busier months.

“Add 10 additional part-time seasonal beach ambassadors at a cost of up to $125 thousand,” said Tusa. “That will give us coverage at all the regional beach accesses as well as the neighborhoods for peak seasons.”

“And so they will be available to help out on the beach, and we will know exactly when they are available and where they will be. So they will hopefully make the beach experience a lot better for all of our visitors,” said TDC Communications Director David Demarest.

Tusa said Memorial Day to Labor Day is the busier months, and having these extra positions available will allow each access to have its own ambassador.

They are already properly staffed for the shorter summer months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

More paid part-time beach ambassadors are on the way for South Walton

Walton County votes to buy $8 million property

Panama City Fire Department hosts pinning ceremony

New restaurants coming to Lynn Haven

Cross walk to be constructed at Lynn Haven Publix

Lynn Haven charter to be on April ballot

More Local News

Don't Miss