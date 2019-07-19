More information released in Jackson County prison stabbing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Corrections is releasing more information after a stabbing inside a Jackson County prison.

According to FDC, the isolated incident involved two inmates.

Authorities say the security staff was quickly able to get the situation under control but the inmates were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The names of the inmates have not been released.

The investigation is currently ongoing and authorities say once it’s concluded, more information will be released.

FDC released this statement to News 13: ‘The Florida Department of Corrections is committed to providing for the safety and wellbeing of all inmates in custody. Inmates who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions. This includes administrative sanctions, placement in restrictive housing and criminal charges if applicable. This is done for the safety of staff and other inmates.’