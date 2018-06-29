More Information Released in Calhoun County Fatal Wreck
Calhoun County, Fla. - The names of all the three people killed in a Calhoun County wreck on Sunday were released Friday by the Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened Sunday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. on State Road 71.
Kawana Fisher, 26, of Port St. Joe was driving a 2001 BMW when she attempted to pass several vehicles and collided with the a 1995 GMC SUV being driving by Robert Downing, 68, of Donalsonville, Ga., troopers wrote in a news release.
Downing, Fisher and Fisher's passenger Tamara Fenn, 24 of Panama City, were all killed in the crash, troopers wrote.
The investigating into the crash is ongoing.
More Stories
-
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The historic state capital of Annapolis is…
-
POTOMAC, Md. (AP) - Tiger Woods ran off four straight birdies and…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says Ronald D.…