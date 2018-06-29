News

More Information Released in Calhoun County Fatal Wreck

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 10:26 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 11:24 AM EDT

Calhoun County, Fla. - The names of all the three people killed in a Calhoun County wreck on Sunday were released Friday by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

It happened Sunday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. on State Road 71.

Kawana Fisher, 26, of Port St. Joe was driving a 2001 BMW when she attempted to pass several vehicles and collided with the a 1995 GMC SUV being driving by Robert Downing, 68, of Donalsonville, Ga., troopers wrote in a news release. 

Downing, Fisher and Fisher's passenger Tamara Fenn, 24 of Panama City, were all killed in the crash, troopers wrote.

The investigating into the crash is ongoing.   

 

