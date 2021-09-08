More FEMA money coming for stormwater projects in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The fight against stormwater runoff continues in Bay County as commissioners voted Wednesday to approve the second round of FEMA hazard mitigation grants.

These grants go towards both repair projects as well as preventative measures to help ensure the damage is not as extensive the next time disaster strikes.

It will also involve purchasing a home at 1712 Vecuna Circle and turning it into a retention pond.

That will alleviate stormwater stress in the area.

Two neighboring homes were purchased in 2019 for the same purpose.

Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts said securing these grants is important to protect against future storms.

“Anytime we can do anything to make the infrastructure a little more resilient, that’s what these grants take place for,” Griffitts said. “Anything we can do to try to lessen the effects of a storm we will always do that and FEMA actually tries to promote that process through these grants and so with every grant we do we try to make everything a little bit stronger.”

Griffitts said he predicts the area will continue to work with FEMA for at least a decade, using grants to alleviate stormwater problems across the county.