More details released on incident that injured deputies and hospital staff

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More information was released Monday about a battery call that led to deputies and medical staff being injured by an unknown substance.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Bay Medical facility on Panama City Beach Parkway to assist with a patient identified as Anthony Carr. Upon contact with the patient, deputies were warned the patient had bitten and spat on a nurse and further spit on another, according to an incident report. Both nurses began feeling abnormal side effects similar to those of an overdose and were treated in separate rooms by medical personnel.

While on scene Deputy E. Brown spoke with Carr, he stated he had an “itch” on his face. The deputy, who had on gloves, scratched the “itch” for him. Shortly following this, the deputy as well as three Panama City Police officers exited the patient’s room. Shortly after, Deputy Brown stated he felt like he was going to pass out and then he collapsed, according to the incident report.

Deputy Brown was placed in a chair, appearing to go in and out of consciousness. As his condition seemed to worsen, another deputy deployed a dose of Narcan. Medical personnel then took Deputy Brown to a patient room.

One of the Panama City Beach officers also began to feel mild effects, similar to Deputy Brown’s, and went outside to get some fresh air. Other units were then called, as it was evident there was some exposure to an unknown substance. Units from Bay County EMS, Panama City Beach Police, and Fire Department, as well as other deputies, responded to the call for assistance.

All parties involved in the incident were treated for their symptoms.

Carr was medically cleared and transported to the Bay County Jail for existing charges and was charged with two counts of battery on emergency medical care providers.