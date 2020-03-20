More details released in military training death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More details have been released following a training-related death at Naval Support Activity Panama City.

On Thursday, an airman went missing at about 11:05 a.m. and various search and rescue agencies including the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, U.S. Coast Guard Station Panama City and the Bay County Sherrif’s Office immediately responded to the scene.

The airman’s body was found at 4:30 p.m.

The airman, a special tactics combat controller assigned to the 24th Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Florida, was taking part in the Air Force Combat Dive Course run by Air Education and Training Command’s Special Warfare Training Wing headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

The Air Force is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, no additional details will be released until further notice,” officials wrote.